Star Holdings $STHO Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Star were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Star by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 514,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Star during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Star during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Star by 742.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Star in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Star alerts:

Star Price Performance

STHO stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Star Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 50.51%.The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Star from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STHO

Star Profile

(Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.