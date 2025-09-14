SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF $HYMB Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,257 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

