SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $335.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $235.30 and a 52-week high of $338.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

