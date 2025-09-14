SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $459.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $462.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

