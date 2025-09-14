Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

