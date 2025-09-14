Somerset Trust Co Sells 372 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Motco increased its position in MetLife by 105.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in MetLife by 128.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.