Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $388,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,245,000 after acquiring an additional 84,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,405,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,002,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after buying an additional 128,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $182.86 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,500. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

