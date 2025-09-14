Somerset Trust Co Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,835,000 after purchasing an additional 231,417 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,963,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 42.2% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

