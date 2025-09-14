Somerset Trust Co Buys 203 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 111,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.84. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

