Somerset Trust Co Acquires 52 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $497.15 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

