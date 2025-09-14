Somerset Trust Co Acquires 256 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after buying an additional 13,365,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,885,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

