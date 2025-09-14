Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Short Interest Update

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance

Shares of SHKLY stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. Sinotruk has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $147.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.91.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $4.2021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 497.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s previous dividend of $3.08. Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDT), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDT), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

