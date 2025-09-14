Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Sells 198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

