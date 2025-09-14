Short Interest in WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTG) Declines By 43.8%

WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WLTG opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.65.

WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF Company Profile

The WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF (WLTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund allocates its exposure between equity and tactical defensive sleeves utilizing a trend analysis model and quantitative process. The fund is actively managed. WLTG was launched on Dec 5, 2021 and is managed by WealthTrust.

