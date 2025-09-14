Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Drops By 43.6%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,200 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 4.20% of Generation Income Properties worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 10.9%

GIPR opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.10. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 105.40% and a negative return on equity of 247.43%.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

