Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stake Boosted by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.