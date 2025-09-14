Reviewing Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Mexco Energy 18.73% 7.57% 6.94%

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Mexco Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 0.00 $4.13 million N/A N/A Mexco Energy $7.44 million 2.29 $1.35 million $0.79 10.54

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mexco Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Sow Good on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.