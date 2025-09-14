Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Insider Buys £49,600 in Stock

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Inglis acquired 40,000 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 per share, with a total value of £49,600.

Regional REIT Stock Up 0.6%

RGL stock opened at GBX 124.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.54 and a beta of 0.90. Regional REIT Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.92.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regional REIT had a negative net margin of 89.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGL

About Regional REIT

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.