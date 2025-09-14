Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 62,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 170,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $977.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 34,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $508,100.94. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 47,551,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,100,592. This trade represents a 0.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 74.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,744 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

