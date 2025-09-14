Private Client Services LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Private Client Services LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2%

ET opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ET

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.