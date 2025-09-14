Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Short Interest Update

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,600 shares, an increase of 374.0% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 775,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102,055 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IG opened at $21.15 on Friday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $115.27 million, a P/E ratio of 352.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

