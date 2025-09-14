Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 169,800 shares, an increase of 386.5% from the August 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Primech Price Performance

NASDAQ PMEC opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Primech has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primech stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Free Report) by 123.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of Primech worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.

