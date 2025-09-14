Piyush Sevalia Sells 2,056 Shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Piyush Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total value of $517,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,385.50. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. SiTime Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $268.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 2.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%.The company had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 7.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 35.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Friday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.33.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

