PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Director Purchases $12,042.50 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) Director Lowell Robinson acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,042.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,989.58. This trade represents a 10.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PhenixFIN Price Performance

NYSE PFX opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $97.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.31. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. PhenixFIN comprises 4.8% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 8.34% of PhenixFIN worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.