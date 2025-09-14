Park National Corp OH Sells 840 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,498,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,198,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,597,000 after acquiring an additional 414,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 3M by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,127,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,339,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,122,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,944 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in 3M by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,030,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,471,000 after acquiring an additional 519,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $157.93 on Friday. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $121.98 and a 52-week high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

