Park National Corp OH Sells 1,115 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586,329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 724.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

