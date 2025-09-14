Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.83 and last traded at $54.94. 88,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 98,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of $628.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,574,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,553,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 79,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

