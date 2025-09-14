Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $55,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.26 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

