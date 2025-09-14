Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Novem Group purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,154,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PSFF opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

