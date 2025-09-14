P. Randy Reifel Acquires 35,000 Shares of Gunpoint Exploration (CVE:GUN) Stock

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN – Get Free Report) Director P. Randy Reifel bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,274,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,709,867.20. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position.

P. Randy Reifel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gunpoint Exploration alerts:

On Friday, July 11th, P. Randy Reifel bought 15,000 shares of Gunpoint Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,125.00.

Gunpoint Exploration Price Performance

Shares of GUN stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.51 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.62. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.72.

Gunpoint Exploration Company Profile

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 535 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gunpoint Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunpoint Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.