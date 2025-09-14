Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 190 to GBX 210 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 250 to GBX 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 180 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (7.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA.
