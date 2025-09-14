Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £1,787.52 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Fry bought 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,824 per share, with a total value of £1,787.52.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,822 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,470 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,237.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,871.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,819.29.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 112.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXIG. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,731.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.