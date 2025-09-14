One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

One Media iP Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market cap of £10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.05.

Get One Media iP Group alerts:

One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. One Media iP Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts predict that One Media iP Group Plc will post 0.2625656 earnings per share for the current year.

About One Media iP Group

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.