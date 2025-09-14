NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

