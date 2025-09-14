Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 10,629 Shares of Old National Bancorp $ONB

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.83 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

