Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Makes New $538,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $930,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,294 shares of company stock worth $1,196,148 in the last 90 days. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

