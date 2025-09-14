Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,040,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,027,000 after buying an additional 233,252 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,791,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,022,000 after buying an additional 136,870 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,927,000 after buying an additional 2,194,514 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,368,000 after purchasing an additional 778,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after purchasing an additional 338,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

