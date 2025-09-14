Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.50 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.58), with a volume of 164010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £91.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,097.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.76.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

