Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Holdings Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $471.10 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

