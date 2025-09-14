Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,287,100 shares, an increase of 379.8% from the August 15th total of 476,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $40.15 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.51.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

