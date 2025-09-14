Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,287,100 shares, an increase of 379.8% from the August 15th total of 476,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days.
Loblaw Companies Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $40.15 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.51.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
