Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 721 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $2,395,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 809,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $45,888,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

