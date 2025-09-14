John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,500 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

