iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is St. Clair Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

St. Clair Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of St. Clair Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after buying an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,352,000 after buying an additional 2,005,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,348,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.7%

BATS IEFA opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.