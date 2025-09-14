Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $586.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $587.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.24 and its 200-day moving average is $520.54.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.