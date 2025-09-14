Insider Selling: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $567,740.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.87, for a total value of $567,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 487,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,369,308.93. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $1,416,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.71, for a total value of $541,420.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total value of $1,342,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.45, for a total value of $532,900.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $1,320,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total value of $562,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total value of $1,410,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $578,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total value of $1,424,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.87, for a total value of $1,127,480.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $285.52 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $175.62 and a one year high of $310.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.61 and its 200 day moving average is $268.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 125.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 266.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

About VeriSign



VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

