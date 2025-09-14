Insider Selling: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $23,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 551,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,849.95. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Edward Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.88. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,381,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 368,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 118.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

