Insider Selling: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Sells $18,755.55 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Brunner sold 421 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $18,755.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,963.40. This represents a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $359.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.71. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3,002.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWFG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.