Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $177,249.30 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.5%

ADP stock opened at $293.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.00 and its 200 day moving average is $304.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.