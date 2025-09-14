Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $177,249.30 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.5%
ADP stock opened at $293.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.00 and its 200 day moving average is $304.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
