Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Director Sells $45,747.18 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) Director James Buchan sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $45,747.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,036.40. This trade represents a 66.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
APT opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.41. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 17.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
