Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $70,632.16 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $70,632.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 787,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,692,029.76. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,945 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $133,881.40.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $36,852.49.

On Monday, September 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,188 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $49,076.84.

On Friday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 90 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $2,016.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 910 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $20,338.50.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $2,235.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 658 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $14,818.16.

On Thursday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 323 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $7,219.05.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,349 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $30,150.15.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 850 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $18,997.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ACR opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,038.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 69.53 and a current ratio of 69.53. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACRES Commercial Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 264,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 76,688 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

